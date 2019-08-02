Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Raised Its Coty (COTY) Stake by $12.70 Million; Sasco Capital Has Boosted Position in Newell Brands (NWL) as Market Valuation Declined

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 58.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 3.12 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.90 million, up from 1.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 1.78M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 159,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.18M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 14.30% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 16.16 million shares traded or 211.44% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/03/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands expands list of possible asset sales; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL B REAFFIRMED ’18 FY NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FOR 2018, EXPECTS TO ABSORB A 7 TO 10 CENT NEGATIVE IMPACT TO NORMALIZED EPS WITHIN FULL YEAR NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: David Atchinson Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 17/04/2018 – Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 276,144 shares to 405,941 shares, valued at $26.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 470,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,706 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.78M are owned by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Com. D E Shaw & Incorporated owns 547,152 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Adirondack Tru Communication invested in 0% or 16 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Company has 13,338 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 4,312 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 293,389 were accumulated by Kbc Gru Nv. Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,673 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 55,493 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Fire Gru Inc invested in 0.26% or 45,766 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 70,257 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp invested in 530 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 4.55 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 2.25 million shares. Icahn Carl C accumulated 41.12M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.11% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 317,400 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 1.05 million shares. 205,440 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Soros Fund Management reported 1.00 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 26,399 were accumulated by Sun Life. Ls Invest Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 65,845 shares in its portfolio. Contrarius holds 0.25% or 408,910 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Menta Capital Llc has 32,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 23,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Beech Hill Advisors has 0.28% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Moody Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 129,889 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 449,497 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Qci Asset has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Coty Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Coty Inc. – COTY – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Follow The Money: Insiders Bet Big On Coty Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Coty (COTY) Said Considering Divestitures as Part of Turnaround, Looks to Shed $500M-$1B in Assets – WWD – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.