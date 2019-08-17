Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; As Prologis (PLD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Cbre Clarion Securities Trimmed by $88.18 Million Its Position

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 5.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.09 million, down from 6.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 4.02M shares traded or 78.26% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 54,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02B, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shoprite Hldgs Ltd Sponsored Adr by 106,902 shares to 477,039 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Russell Midcap (IWR) by 14,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,107 shares, and cut its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc Com Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 366,746 shares to 707,426 shares, valued at $31.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 7,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc. (NYSE:HCP).