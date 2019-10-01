Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Lowered Tata Motors LTD Sponsored Adr (TTM) Holding by $325,413; Share Value Declined; Chase Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position by $3.39 Million; Stock Price Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 82.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 38,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 7,818 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $702,000, down from 45,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $97.05. About 187,564 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Tata Motors Ltd Sponsored Adr (TTM) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 29,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Tata Motors Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 432,431 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 22/03/2018 – TATA SONS NAMES NEW GROUP GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – INDIA’S TATA SONS NAMES NUPUR MALLICK AS GROUP CHIEF HUMAN RESOURCE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – TATA METALIKS LTD TMET.NS SAYS PARTS OF OPS AT KHARAGPUR PLANT WILL GET IMPACTED DUE TO PLANNED SHUTDOWN; 29/03/2018 – COMMITTED TO ONE-CO. FRAMEWORK IN THYSSENKRUPP JV: TATA STEEL; 11/04/2018 – India’s Tata Sons to consolidate aerospace, defence businesses; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY FINAL DIV/SHR 29 RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – TATA STEEL IDENTIFIED AS SUCCESSFUL RESOLUTION APPLICANT; 22/03/2018 – Tata Wins Lenders’ Approval to Buy Insolvent Rival Bhushan Steel; 12/03/2018 – Tata Motors on road to recovery after Nano disaster; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 13,860 shares to 14,596 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Keysight, OPPO Establish Joint 5G Test Laboratory in Shenzhen, China – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With 29% Earnings Growth, Did Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Technologies to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity at European Microwave Week 2019 – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Credo Announces the HiWire Consortium for Standardization and Certification of Active Electrical Cables (AEC) – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.26 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Automotive Minute: 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR zips, zags, and roars – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jaguar brings back the Defender SUV – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 6-K TATA MOTORS LTD/FI For: Oct 01 – StreetInsider.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “45 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

