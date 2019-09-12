Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Lowered Kennametal (KMT) Holding; Lyrical Asset Management LP Increased By $2.33 Million Its Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Holding

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) stake by 1.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 155,290 shares as Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)’s stock declined 25.86%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 9.07 million shares with $138.72 million value, up from 8.91 million last quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company now has $3.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 3.38M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Kennametal Inc (KMT) stake by 11.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 32,377 shares as Kennametal Inc (KMT)’s stock declined 13.72%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 260,103 shares with $9.62M value, down from 292,480 last quarter. Kennametal Inc now has $2.76B valuation. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 626,018 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 02/05/2018 – Kennametal Narrows FY View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.65; 10/05/2018 – INDIA’S KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 163.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 79.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.55 TO $2.65; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kennametal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMT); 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kennametal May Face Pressure, Industry Production Down; 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd; 10/05/2018 – KENNAMETAL INDIA LTD KENI.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.97 BLN RUPEES VS 1.77 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – KENNAMETAL OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 145,667 shares to 3.35 million valued at $452.95 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Owens (NYSE:OI) stake by 148,040 shares and now owns 5.72M shares. Aecom (NYSE:ACM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering GoodYear Tire (NASDAQ:GT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. GoodYear Tire has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.67’s average target is -9.44% below currents $13.99 stock price. GoodYear Tire had 6 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of GT in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Longbow on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.05% or 8.81 million shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.2% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Com owns 3,265 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com holds 133,715 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 10,283 shares. Invesco owns 890,778 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 821,393 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.67 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc holds 0.04% or 204,726 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 66,202 shares. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 250 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 44,174 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Choice Hotels International In (NYSE:CHH) stake by 3,823 shares to 80,505 valued at $7.01M in 2019Q2. It also upped Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) stake by 14,789 shares and now owns 152,077 shares. Nomad Foods Ltd was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Kennametal (NYSE:KMT), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kennametal has $4700 highest and $2700 lowest target. $34.25’s average target is 4.45% above currents $32.79 stock price. Kennametal had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) rating on Wednesday, August 21. UBS has “Sell” rating and $2700 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) rating on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $37 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of KMT in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold KMT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 79.05 million shares or 0.98% less from 79.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 0.38% stake. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Company reported 81,290 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,658 shares. Citigroup holds 13,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 7,509 shares. Delphi Ma stated it has 9,881 shares. Ariel Investments Limited reported 5.26 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 160,918 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 83,350 shares or 0.06% of the stock. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 13,995 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.31 million are held by Eagle Asset. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.02% or 8,700 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Analysts await Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KMT’s profit will be $45.40M for 15.18 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Kennametal Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.