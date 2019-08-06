Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Lowered Its Intelsat S A Com (I) Holding by $1.01 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Intrust Bank Na Trimmed Holding

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A Com (I) by 69.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 67,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 29,235 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 96,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.60% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 1.53 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 85,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 91,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 1.79M shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $15.75 million activity. The insider RUTHERFORD BILL B sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24 million. 263 shares were sold by Morrow J William, worth $36,979. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72 million on Tuesday, February 12. $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. Another trade for 8,368 shares valued at $1.17 million was made by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “AllianceBernstein, others back citywide program to grow Nashville’s talent pool – Nashville Business Journal” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Inc New York invested in 0% or 1,985 shares. Kings Point Mgmt reported 74,099 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has 2.47M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The West Virginia-based City Hldgs Company has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Scotia has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 76,920 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 72 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.11% stake. Sei invested in 67,157 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). 1.12 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited owns 1,717 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 35,097 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc owns 4,763 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 64,052 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 61,220 shares to 235,666 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Delaware (NYSE:KMI) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kerry Group Plc Adr (KRYAY).