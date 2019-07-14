Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Lowered Its Holding in Bhp Billiton Plc Sponsored Adr (BBL) as Stock Price Declined; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Raised Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Position by $26.97 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 1685.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.57 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.11 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 11.87M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Plc Sponsored Adr (BBL) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 59,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 488,001 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, down from 547,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 609,608 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 26/03/2018 – Cimic Says Thiess Wins A$185M BHP Mount Arthur Coal Contract; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 09/04/2018 – Correction to Market Talk on BHP; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 29/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1739.75P FROM 1610.37P; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 20/03/2018 – BHP CEO says looking at oil investments that can pay back before 2030; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Estimates Miner’s Base Value Increased 30% Over Past Two Years; 15/05/2018 – Oil Rally Aiding BHP Billiton Shale Sale, Says CEO; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton cuts iron ore production forecast

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 50,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omv Ag Spon Adr New (OMVKY) by 45,416 shares to 231,831 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc Reit (NYSE:MPW) by 286,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Reit Inc (NYSE:AMT).