Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Lifted Position in Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) by $745,955 as Share Price Declined; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Value Rose, Birinyi Associates Trimmed Holding

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 5,650 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 21,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 182,754 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, up from 161,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Altra Industrial Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 449,404 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SYNERGIES, VAST MAJORITY OF WHICH ARE COST, OF MORE THAN $50 MLN FROM DEAL; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP – WILL DISTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP OF A&S UNIT TO FORTIVE SHAREHOLDERS IN EITHER A SPLIT-OFF OR SPIN-OFF TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION SAYS CO’S MANAGEMENT TO LEAD COMBINED CO FOLLOWING CLOSING OF DEAL WITH FORTIVE – SEC FILING

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 5,500 shares to 18,209 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St James Invest Co Lc holds 3,890 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.37% or 3,326 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc owns 1,596 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. C Worldwide Group Inc Hldgs A S reported 6,633 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp owns 169,987 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.54% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund reported 19,819 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.63M shares. 69.98 million were reported by Blackrock. 325,947 were accumulated by First Tru Advsr L P. Axa holds 0.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 747,715 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 0.14% or 27,919 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 15,111 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.82% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Mgmt Company Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Global Equity Div And Prem Op Fnd (IGD) by 50,032 shares to 127,682 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 87,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 573,794 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL).