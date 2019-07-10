Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Increased Stake in Dish Network (DISH) by $4.18 Million as Share Value Rose; Crescent Park Management LP Has Lifted Position in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR)

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87M, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.8. About 2.75 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 134,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 516,847 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38M, up from 381,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 1.92M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH)

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.29 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES bought $437,850 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, February 13.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 9,634 shares to 243,499 shares, valued at $60.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 33,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,607 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 0.21% or 224,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 52,891 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 229,081 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 1,546 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 78,453 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Permanens Capital Lp reported 85 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 0.02% or 848,932 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 29,830 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Pnc Financial Grp Inc owns 135,176 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 2.44M shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omni Ptnrs Llp owns 303,321 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Vanguard Inc owns 13.20M shares. Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Retirement System Of Alabama holds 77,169 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 681,230 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd holds 67,116 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.04% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 67,928 shares. Dean Investment Llc accumulated 0.13% or 17,010 shares. Legal & General Gp Public stated it has 105,604 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Webster Bankshares N A stated it has 487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Ltd Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,210 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora has invested 0.63% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

