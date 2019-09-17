Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Decreased Retail Opportunity Investmen Reit (ROIC) Holding by $826,608 as Share Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cognios Capital Raised Position

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,578 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, up from 2,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1815.93. About 1.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 12/04/2018 – Amazon and Ring Close Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen Reit (ROIC) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 48,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% . The institutional investor held 269,766 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 318,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Retail Opportunity Investmen Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 513,221 shares traded. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) has declined 2.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ROIC News: 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q FFO 30c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE OF ACHIEVING FFO BETWEEN $1.16 AND $1.20 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY 1Q FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.09; 14/05/2018 – Ci Investments Inc. Exits Position in Retail Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY INVESTMENTS CORP ROIC.O SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.16 TO $1.20; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q Rev $74.4M; 25/04/2018 – RETAIL OPPORTUNITY SEES MEETING 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Retail Opportunity Investments 1Q EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Retail Opportunity Investments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROIC)

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $260.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Usd0.0001 (NYSE:MDT) by 13,062 shares to 8,461 shares, valued at $824,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Co Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 5,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,399 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI).

