Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Decreased Its Stake in Honda Motor LTD Amern Shs (HMC) by $655,425; As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Rose, Klingenstein Fields & Co Boosted Holding

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 16,392 shares as the company's stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 365,854 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.26 million, up from 349,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Honda Motor Ltd Amern Shs (HMC) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc analyzed 26,217 shares as the company's stock declined 10.28% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.72M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Honda Motor Ltd Amern Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $47.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 557,409 shares traded. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has declined 18.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.24% the S&P500.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Analysts await Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. HMC’s profit will be $1.60B for 7.45 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Honda Motor Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Liberty Properties Inc Reit (NYSE:OLP) by 12,454 shares to 58,959 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whitestone Reit Cl B Sbi (NYSE:WSR) by 42,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS).

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Resources invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). North Star Mngmt Corp holds 0.11% or 19,903 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial accumulated 112,230 shares. Clearline LP invested in 0.57% or 23,532 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 5,138 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The invested in 0.02% or 321,633 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Nordea Inv Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 104,356 shares. Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.88% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Co has 0.06% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Asset Management One Co Ltd reported 188,383 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Gideon Advisors holds 0.42% or 24,477 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 65,206 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 104,285 shares.