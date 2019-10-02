Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Decreased Clovis Oncology Com (CLVS) Stake as Share Price Declined; Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Stock Price Declined While Herald Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Position by $352,000

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc Com (CLVS) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 38,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 30,110 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, down from 68,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Clovis Oncology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.04. About 2.11 million shares traded. Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has declined 75.79% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CLVS News: 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca® (rucaparib) for Women with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management LP Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ACCEPTS REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR LYNPARZA IN BRCA-MUTATED, HER2-NEGATIVE METASTATIC; 23/03/2018 – EMA panel for conditional OK to Clovis’s ovarian cancer drug; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: SEC considers civil charges against Clovis Oncology over trial data for discarded drug; 15/05/2018 – Redmile Group LLC Exits Position in Clovis Oncology; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: FDA Converted Approval of the Initial Treatment Indication From Accelerated to Regular Approval; 10/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY: SEC ISSUED WELLS NOTICES ON APRIL 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clovis Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLVS)

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.85% . The institutional investor held 357,206 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.83M, down from 365,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 89,986 shares traded. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has declined 31.43% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIMO News: 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 2Q Rev $134.3M-$140.8M; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $550 MLN TO $576 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORP SIMO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $566.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Announces Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Adds Itau, Exits Silicon Motion Technology: 13F; 09/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION PRELIM 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN IN UPPER HALF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Silicon Motion 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71C, EST. 69C; 09/04/2018 – Silicon Motion Sees 1Q Revenue Near Midpoint of $127 Million-$132 Million Range

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $279,576 activity.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:RIO) by 102,094 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $77.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shiseido Sponsored Adr (SSDOY) by 18,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 542,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Repligen Corp Com (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold CLVS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.75% less from 48.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,235 shares in its portfolio. Rock Springs Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). Sector Gamma As holds 1.03% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) or 431,425 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 57,000 shares. 318,146 are held by Alyeska Inv Grp Limited Partnership. 13,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 4.58 million shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 693,100 shares. 10,991 were reported by Us Comml Bank De. Hap Trading Llc holds 0.29% or 251,194 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 38,906 shares. Art Lc reported 0.03% in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). State Street Corp owns 5.33M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer reported 29,955 shares stake.

Analysts await Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.82 earnings per share, down 6.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $-2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Clovis Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 54.76% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.84 per share. SIMO’s profit will be $13.75 million for 23.26 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality.

