Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Cut By $7.04 Million Its Tjx Cos (TJX) Holding; AS-IP TECH (IPTK) Shorts Decreased By 51.85%

AS-IP TECH INC (OTCMKTS:IPTK) had a decrease of 51.85% in short interest. IPTK’s SI was 1,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 51.85% from 2,700 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 0 days are for AS-IP TECH INC (OTCMKTS:IPTK)’s short sellers to cover IPTK’s short positions. It closed at $0.015 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) stake by 2.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 132,913 shares as Tjx Cos Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 5.51M shares with $293.41M value, down from 5.65M last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc now has $65.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 5.25 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

AS-IP Tech, Inc. develops technologies for the business aviation and commercial aviation industry in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.43 million. It offers BizjetMobile and fflya technologies that delivers inflight connectivity. It currently has negative earnings. AS-IP Tech, Inc. markets its BizjetMobile product under the CHiiMP and KONNG brand names.

Another recent and important AS-IP Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPTK) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “AS-IP Tech, Inc.’s World’s First Bluetooth Smart Inflight Connectivity Solution To Be Launched by Jetfly – Business Wire” on May 24, 2016.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90M for 20.61 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

