Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Boosted Position in Analog Devices (ADI) as Shares Rose; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Position Boosted by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 255,400 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.45 million, up from 248,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $97.77. About 825,307 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT-UPON CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 51% AND ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON A DILUTED BASIS; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, COMBINED COMPANY, WHICH WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, WILL BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 13,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $153.41M, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $114.29. About 1.64 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nokia Corp Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 1.03 million shares to 3.69 million shares, valued at $18.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 148,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 582,676 shares, and cut its stake in Arcbest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assoc accumulated 159 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Inc owns 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 1,724 shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has 89,827 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.13% or 218,223 shares. First Business Financial owns 9,438 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Management & Equity Research Incorporated has 0.27% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 440,074 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 156 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru reported 4,156 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cambridge Rech Advsr invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Alkeon Cap Limited Liability Company owns 2.46 million shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Llc stated it has 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.15% or 69,630 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 3,500 shares to 241,850 shares, valued at $35.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,000 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

