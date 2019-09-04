Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Boosted Its Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt Sh Ben Reit (PEI) Holding; Extreme Networks (EXTR) Sellers Decreased By 4.5% Their Shorts

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt Sh Ben Reit (PEI) stake by 26.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 77,827 shares as Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt Sh Ben Reit (PEI)’s stock declined 0.99%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 366,679 shares with $2.31 million value, up from 288,852 last quarter. Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt Sh Ben Reit now has $400.93 million valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 1.63M shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEI); 18/04/2018 – PREIT – AS A RESULT OF PREIT’S DISPOSITION, STRATEGY, IT REDUCED ITS BON-TON EXPOSURE FROM 10 IN 2012 TO 2 TODAY; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Has No Material Debt Maturities Until 2021; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Facility Maturity Has Been Extended to 2023; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – YEAR-TO-DATE COMPARABLE STORE SALES IN ITS PORTFOLIO WERE UP 8.2% THROUGH FEBRUARY; 18/04/2018 – PREIT Highlights Differentiated Portfolio in Response to Bon-Ton Liquidation; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – EXECUTION OF MODIFICATION & EXTENSION OF $400 MLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND 2 $150 MLN 5-YEAR TERM LOANS; 28/03/2018 – PREIT Announces Ron Rubin Will Step Down From PREIT Board of Trustees; 05/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) had a decrease of 4.5% in short interest. EXTR’s SI was 4.79M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.5% from 5.02M shares previously. With 1.33 million avg volume, 4 days are for Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s short sellers to cover EXTR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 679,778 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M

More notable recent Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PREIT Quantifies Success of Remerchandising Effort with Mall at Prince George’s Review – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This REIT Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PREIT Spotlights Near-Term Activity Driving Future Growth and Portfolio Strength – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PREIT reports leasing progress on Philadelphia project, others – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 17,204 shares to 972,380 valued at $176.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) stake by 20,582 shares and now owns 215,973 shares. Orion Engineered Carbo Com (NYSE:OEC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold PEI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 50.54 million shares or 10.30% less from 56.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup stated it has 77,166 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Capital Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). South Dakota Invest Council owns 13,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% or 32,000 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 150,872 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 56,235 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 1,392 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 10,025 shares. 96,689 are held by Amp Investors. Foundry Partners Ltd holds 0.16% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) or 636,435 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 144,777 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs, Japan-based fund reported 35,421 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 44,396 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 26,702 shares.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Extreme Networks Expands Board of Directors with Appointment of Ingrid Burton – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Extreme Networks’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) Share Price Gain of 85% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Extreme Networks Completes Acquisition of Aerohive Networks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Booming Esports Market Has More Than 70% of Schools Considering an Esports Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $797.12 million. The firm designs, develops, and makes wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It currently has negative earnings. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Extreme Networks, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 218,986 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co owns 32,982 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Int Gp has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. Vanguard accumulated 8.12 million shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 407,150 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.49 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 0.22% or 365,000 shares. Petrus Communication Lta has invested 0.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 30,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 381,998 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc has 550,179 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 3.70 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).