Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Boosted Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Position; Amphenol (APH) Holder Front Barnett Associates Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 41.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 38,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 55,785 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, down from 94,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $93.39. About 1.26 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 23,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 170,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.61 million, up from 146,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 527,218 shares traded or 27.86% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $596.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,002 shares to 67,962 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 26.84 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10,317 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $127.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 309,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,930 shares, and cut its stake in Towne Bank/Portsmouth Va (NASDAQ:TOWN).

