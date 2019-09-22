Parametric Portfolio Associates Decreased Position in Domtar (UFS) as Share Value Declined; Masters Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Penney J C (JCP) by $5.29 Million as Valuation Declined

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 34,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 465,137 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.71 million, down from 500,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 1.27 million shares traded or 81.92% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 5.29M shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 17.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $0.95. About 23.04M shares traded or 103.97% up from the average. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 17/05/2018 – J.C. PENNEY – COMBINED FEB, MARCH COMP SALES WERE AT THE HIGH-END OF COS FY GUIDANCE RANGE, APRIL COMPS ENDED DOWN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT- CONF CALL; 17/05/2018 – J.C. PENNEY SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C TO EPS 13C, EST. EPS 18C; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN J C PENNEY CO; 18/04/2018 – JCP Proposes Changes to lndenture of Crius Energy Trust; 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CDS Widens 102 Bps; 13/03/2018 – PHOENIX INVESTORS – ACQUIRES JCPENNEY DISTRIBUTION CENTER FOR $31.25 MLN; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Ellison Will Step Down Immediately as Chairman, Remain a director and CEO Through June 1; 08/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $350 MLN; 30/04/2018 – JC Penney taps Lionel Richie for new brand, as more retailers team with celebrities to drive sales; 17/05/2018 – JCP SEES NO CASH CONTRIBUTIONS TO PENSIONS THIS YEAR

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Domtar Corporation: A Solid Income And Capital Appreciation Play – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Domtar Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UFS) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domtar Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold UFS shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 57.24 million shares or 1.17% less from 57.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 72,139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.04% stake. Tudor Et Al reported 23,647 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 219 shares or 0% of the stock. Ftb Advisors invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability owns 17,982 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 531,961 shares in its portfolio. 111,461 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Com. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.1% or 615,795 shares. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 387,987 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 781,141 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 10,498 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd accumulated 24,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 47.95% or $0.70 from last year’s $1.46 per share. UFS’s profit will be $47.55M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Domtar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upm Kymmene Corp Sponsored Adr (UPMKY) by 177,454 shares to 937,969 shares, valued at $24.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 20,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Ozk.

More notable recent J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why J.C. Penney Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Provides Statement on Strategic Advisors – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why J.C. Penney Stock Was Falling Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “JCPenney warned by NYSE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “1 Key Sign That a J.C. Penney Comeback Is Still Possible – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 18 investors sold JCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. only 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 186.54 million shares or 8.68% less from 204.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il reported 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 2.54 million shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 515,539 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 1,000 shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated owns 48,150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 13,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Moreover, Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv has 0.07% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 78,596 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 500 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Natixis has 0.01% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $32.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA).