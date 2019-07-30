Parametric Portfolio Associates Decreased Its Weis Markets (WMK) Position; 4 Analysts Are Bullish CME Group Inc. (CME) Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CME Group had 17 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CME in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Bernstein. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $214 target in Friday, March 15 report. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Wednesday, July 3 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, February 15. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. See CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) latest ratings:

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Weis Markets Inc (WMK) stake by 13.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 9,937 shares as Weis Markets Inc (WMK)’s stock declined 23.37%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 61,303 shares with $2.50 million value, down from 71,240 last quarter. Weis Markets Inc now has $988.52M valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 5,479 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 18.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 4Q REV. $883.7M; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 19/04/2018 – DJ Weis Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold WMK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 2.67% more from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,400 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 447,531 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0% stake. Prudential Fincl holds 14,078 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 3,126 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 10,279 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) for 1,250 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 337 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com invested in 196,910 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan Company invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Systematic Limited Partnership reported 25,635 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Fmr Limited Liability holds 38 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $131,780 activity. On Wednesday, May 29 Schertle Kurt A bought $38,570 worth of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) or 1,000 shares. FROST SCOTT F also bought $30,080 worth of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) shares. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider BAILEY WAYNE S bought $22,770.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Johnson Controls International Plc stake by 225,522 shares to 1.96 million valued at $72.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) stake by 24,995 shares and now owns 235,972 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TSM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME Group Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Com Ma accumulated 0.89% or 411,455 shares. Exchange Capital Management Inc invested in 6,409 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Chemical Bank invested in 1,743 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Canandaigua Bankshares And Tru Commerce reported 2,195 shares. Jane Street Gp Llc reported 38,374 shares. Stillwater Invest Llc holds 0.1% or 1,486 shares. Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership accumulated 14 shares. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 0.15% or 78,243 shares. Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Management Llc has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 166,594 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Natixis holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 125,049 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 1,268 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 2,049 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 11,554 shares. Sei Invs Company holds 0.08% or 148,227 shares.

CME Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.38 billion. The firm offers a range of products across various asset classes, based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals. It has a 37.3 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include exchange-traded; and privately negotiated futures and options contracts and swaps.

The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $199.39. About 228,626 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS IT HAS REVOKED APPROVED STATUS FOR REGISTRATION OF RUSAL ALUMINIUM BRANDS; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, RENEWED CHINA PORK TARIFF CONCERNS -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Suite of Interest Rate Futures and Options Reached Daily Volume Record of 39.6 M Contracts on May 29; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP – REACHED ALL-TIME DAILY VOLUME RECORD OF 51.9 MLN CONTRACTS TRADED ON MAY 29; 05/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, FIRMER CASH PRICE OUTLOOK -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6