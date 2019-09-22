Parametric Portfolio Associates Decreased Its Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Holding; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Increased Ansys (ANSS) Stake By $3.06 Million

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 678.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc acquired 15,000 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Wisconsin Capital Management Llc holds 17,212 shares with $3.53M value, up from 2,212 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $18.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $216.57. About 395,877 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS LTD – BOARD’S DECISION TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Penguin Computing Named an ANSYS Advanced Solutions Partner; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 38,010 shares as Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 822,337 shares with $31.93M value, down from 860,347 last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp now has $4.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 618,434 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division

Among 4 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ansys has $25400 highest and $19000 lowest target. $230.60’s average target is 6.48% above currents $216.57 stock price. Ansys had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Friday, September 13. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Benchmark. Needham maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Monday, September 16 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of ANSS in report on Wednesday, September 11 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ANSS in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Underweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ANSS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 75.38 million shares or 0.83% more from 74.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 39,141 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 14,396 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 52,703 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap Corp owns 3,977 shares. Johnson Grp Inc Inc holds 344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 175 are held by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.08% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 14,259 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 46,948 were accumulated by Voya Mgmt Ltd. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 54 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 3,111 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Daiwa Gp Inc stated it has 3,136 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nicholas Inv Partners LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,000 shares.

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.83 million for 9.68 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

