Parametric Portfolio Associates Decreased Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Holding by $641,421 as Valuation Rose; Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) Shareholder Martin & Company Upped Its Position by $596,356

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ingles Markets Inc (IMKTA) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 20,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.57% . The institutional investor held 89,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, down from 110,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Ingles Markets Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $791.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 38,989 shares traded. Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) has risen 6.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IMKTA News: 17/05/2018 – Ingles Markets Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Ingles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 25/05/2018 – El Corte Ingles IPO would need serious preparatory work – sources [15:37 BST25 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/03/2018 Ingles Markets Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – lngles Markets, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 20,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 84,575 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 64,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Heritage Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $26.98. About 76,332 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold IMKTA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.06 million shares or 3.56% more from 12.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 53,956 are owned by Bowling Mngmt Lc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com accumulated 17,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Incorporated stated it has 35,400 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 4,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 2,484 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 2,351 shares. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0% or 66,163 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 1.03M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 1,200 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% or 103,967 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) for 516 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 0.13% or 31,520 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9,108 shares to 61,714 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

More notable recent Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ChemoCentryx Inc (CCXI) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IMKTA vs. WMT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ingles Markets, Incorporated Reports Increased Sales and Pretax Income for Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ingles Markets (IMKTA) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sale of Hillsboro’s Premier Community Bank closes – Portland Business Journal” published on July 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heritage Financial to acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2018. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Bank announces new commercial banking team in greater Portland, Oregon – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.