Parametric Portfolio Associates Decreased Chemed (CHE) Position; Cedar Fair LP Has 0.98 Sentiment

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Chemed Corp (CHE) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 1,818 shares as Chemed Corp (CHE)’s stock rose 26.07%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 63,309 shares with $22.84 million value, down from 65,127 last quarter. Chemed Corp now has $6.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $413.21. About 31,855 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp

Cedar Fair LP (FUN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 63 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 64 decreased and sold their equity positions in Cedar Fair LP. The active investment managers in our database now own: 26.46 million shares, down from 27.14 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cedar Fair LP in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 46 Increased: 40 New Position: 23.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Subaru Corp stake by 42,746 shares to 2.14 million valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) stake by 14,633 shares and now owns 597,293 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was raised too.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.95 million for 31.21 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold CHE shares while 111 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 1.43% less from 13.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $206,430 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider WALSH GEORGE J III bought $206,430.

Overbrook Management Corp holds 2.79% of its portfolio in Cedar Fair, L.P. for 283,063 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc owns 47,660 shares or 2.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has 1.5% invested in the company for 59,416 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett & Company Inc. has invested 1.32% in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 45,639 shares.

Analysts await Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 7.98% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.76 per share. FUN’s profit will be $195.85M for 4.21 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Cedar Fair, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.71% EPS growth.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the firm operated approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 5 hotels. It has a 19.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

