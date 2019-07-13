Parametric Portfolio Associates Decreased By $4.79 Million Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Position; Shorts at ADVANTEGO CORPORATION (ADGO) Raised By 119.05%

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) stake by 3.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 93,871 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)’s stock rose 9.20%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 2.40 million shares with $123.83M value, down from 2.49 million last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc now has $40.36B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.95 million shares traded or 104.74% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 25/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – DELTA PRESIDENT: BREXIT NOT YET HURTING UK DEMAND; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- INCIDENT OCCURRED FROM SEPT 26 TO OCT 12 2017; CUSTOMER PAYMENT INFORMATION FOR 24 7.Al CLIENTS INCLUDING CO’S MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL LOAD FACTOR 85.1% VS 85.3% YEAR-AGO; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO BASTIAN CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 24/05/2018 – Delta Returns to Mumbai After U.S. Pact on Persian Gulf Airlines

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Com (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 128,392 shares to 614,764 valued at $23.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 8,676 shares and now owns 150,379 shares. Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) was raised too.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. The insider BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $324,598. The insider BLAKE FRANCIS S bought 5,185 shares worth $249,743. The insider West W Gilbert sold 21,000 shares worth $1.06 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.