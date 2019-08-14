Parametric Portfolio Associates Cut Its Dexcom Com (DXCM) Stake by $2.98 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Cambridge Financial Group Has Cut Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $379.80 Million; Stock Price Rose

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 32,917 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25B, down from 34,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $218.29. About 1.13M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc Com (DXCM) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 25,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 176,778 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.05M, down from 201,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $152.32. About 279,987 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DexCom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dexcom: An Interested Bet On CGM Dominance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividends And Side Hustles Portfolio – July 2019 Highlights – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DexCom Q2 top line up 39%, guidance raised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DexCom, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,045 are owned by Stifel Financial. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 570,120 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 6,158 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Co stated it has 0.3% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Baillie Gifford And Com has 4.92M shares. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 9,965 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.3% or 22,919 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 0.31% stake. Fdx Advsr Inc owns 4,085 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tobam invested 1.16% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.11% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 125,987 shares to 544,354 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Ld Co Sponsored Adr (BTLCY) by 210,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like McDonald’s Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s: Dividend Aristocrat For Dividend Income Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Finance Gp Incorporated holds 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 2,426 shares. Victory Mgmt has 0.02% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 41,392 shares. Appleton Inc Ma holds 30,401 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability has 19,730 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Company stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Nbt Retail Bank N A holds 2.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 59,456 shares. Agf has invested 0.35% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Interstate Natl Bank holds 0.31% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 7,314 shares. Pennsylvania-based First National Trust has invested 0.99% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mitchell Capital Mngmt reported 8,391 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns invested in 57,713 shares. The North Carolina-based Atria Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Heritage Investors Mngmt stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 38,687 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.32% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 740 shares to 82,313 shares, valued at $5.21 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Banccorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE).