Parametric Portfolio Associates Cut Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $23.28 Million; Valuation Rose; Kessler Investment Group Maintains Position in Cummins (CMI)

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $170.07. About 448,125 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 141,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.63 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 344,010 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – CME, NEX SAID TO PLAN ANNOUNCING DEAL IN COMING DAYS; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP: WORKING W/ NEX TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST BOOSTED CME, C, CHTR, AET, QRTEA IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CME Group in deal to offer ether reference rate; 30/05/2018 – U.S. bond, rates futures, options hit volume record – CME; 22/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 7,612 shares to 42,750 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Daito Tr Constr Co Ltd Adr (DIFTY) by 12,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore Il invested 0.58% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pdts Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 0.56% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 60,000 shares. Rampart Inv Management Co Ltd Liability Co reported 3,259 shares. Hsbc Pcl reported 633,152 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 9,956 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 74,547 shares. Carroll Associates Inc holds 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 662 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Schroder Investment Management Group invested in 0.01% or 19,219 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership owns 57,967 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has 111,788 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,996 shares in its portfolio. 71,252 are owned by Tudor Investment Et Al. Logan Cap Mngmt invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.49M for 31.38 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

