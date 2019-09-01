Parametric Portfolio Associates Cut Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake; Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Sellers Increased By 39.05% Their Shorts

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) stake by 3.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 3,687 shares as Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)’s stock declined 7.00%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 89,830 shares with $10.78M value, down from 93,517 last quarter. Acuity Brands Inc now has $4.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 221,724 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89

Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH) had an increase of 39.05% in short interest. QCRH’s SI was 107,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 39.05% from 77,600 shares previously. With 40,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Qcr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:QCRH)’s short sellers to cover QCRH’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 21,253 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – QCR HOLDINGS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE SFC BANK RETAINING ITS SEPARATE CHARTER AND BRAND WITHIN SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI MARKET; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $86.7 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in QCR; 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13,060 activity. The insider Ziegler Marie Z. bought $6,550.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company has market cap of $557.18 million. The firm operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management divisions. It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold QCR Holdings, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.13 million shares or 1.54% more from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,250 were reported by Exchange Cap Mngmt. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 7,596 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 210 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Advsrs owns 243,691 shares or 3.3% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 20,017 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd accumulated 18,884 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.04% or 97,170 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 10,689 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Financial Bank Of America De invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Bank accumulated 55,835 shares. Millennium Management owns 82,730 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 1,089 shares. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 352,756 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $155 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is 32.63% above currents $125.41 stock price. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AYI in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $103.71M for 11.66 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.