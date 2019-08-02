Parametric Portfolio Associates Cut Hexcel (HXL) Holding By $539,442; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Cut Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) Stake By $360,000

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP) stake by 27.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 20,000 shares as Dorchester Minerals Lp (DMLP)’s stock rose 1.91%. The Mcdaniel Terry & Co holds 53,023 shares with $968,000 value, down from 73,023 last quarter. Dorchester Minerals Lp now has $621.46M valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 29,417 shares traded. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) has risen 1.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DMLP News: 03/05/2018 – Dorchester Minerals 1Q EPS 33c; 03/05/2018 – DORCHESTER MINERALS LP QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Dorchester Park CLO DAC Notes Prelim Ratings; 23/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HOLRAIL LLC – CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION – IN ORANGEBURG AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES, S.C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dorchester Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DMLP); 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 08/03/2018 Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces 2017 Results; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Dorchester Grocery Store Settles Allegations of Food Safety Law Violations

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Hexcel Corp (HXL) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 7,818 shares as Hexcel Corp (HXL)’s stock rose 15.76%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 240,804 shares with $16.65M value, down from 248,622 last quarter. Hexcel Corp now has $6.81B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $80. About 226,146 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold DMLP shares while 17 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 4.69 million shares or 2.26% less from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 39,937 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 2,512 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northside Ltd Llc holds 0.18% or 24,232 shares in its portfolio. Lucas Capital invested in 36,654 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 11,392 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 66,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 205,787 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Com reported 476,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp invested in 43,775 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 144,546 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,400 were accumulated by Everett Harris And Communication Ca. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 60,113 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 192,555 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gruss And Inc has invested 0.5% in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $407,940 activity. Shares for $185,877 were bought by DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING LP. EHRMAN BRADLEY J bought $109,052 worth of stock or 5,773 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 206,005 shares to 2.47 million valued at $168.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 2,232 shares and now owns 234,467 shares. Novozymes A/S Unspons Adr (NVZMY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Asset Mgmt One reported 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Psagot Invest House invested in 453 shares. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 9,998 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 51,365 shares stake. Teton holds 0.08% or 11,652 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0% or 100 shares. Boston Advsr Lc owns 4,044 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt invested in 0.85% or 2.30M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). 4,818 were reported by Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 117,877 shares.

