Parametric Portfolio Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Enstar Group LTD (ESGR); Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Market Valuation Declined While Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Lowered Its Stake

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) by 40.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 2,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 7,549 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 5,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $184.44. About 37,684 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 91.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 429,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 467,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $64.05. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 67,500 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 118,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division owns 18,409 shares. Westpac holds 100,158 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caprock Group holds 13,645 shares. Ativo Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 14,500 shares. Montecito Bancshares And holds 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 5,446 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.66% or 126,993 shares. 568 are held by Carroll. Adirondack Tru owns 700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Becker Capital Inc owns 12,960 shares. Sun Life reported 8,972 shares. Indiana & Inv Com, Indiana-based fund reported 11,589 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Com stated it has 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 64,150 shares. Kistler owns 642 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Btim reported 199,382 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 15.25 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Com (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 114,788 shares to 134,681 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 218,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 983,701 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 8,114 shares. Ci Invs has 0.29% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 292,900 shares. 5,109 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Com holds 22,573 shares. 16,676 are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% stake. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Co owns 4,466 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Moody Bank Tru Division stated it has 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Raymond James And accumulated 0% or 16,452 shares. Capital World Investors holds 0.02% or 360,000 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 1,951 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).