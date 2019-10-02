Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Stake in Rpm International (RPM) by $418,765; Andra Ap-Fonden Holds Stake in Kroger Co (KR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 6,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 269,280 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.46 million, up from 262,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $67.24. About 654,332 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL 3Q ADJ EBIT $56.7M, EST. $54.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c

Andra Ap-Fonden increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden bought 88,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 371,800 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.07 million, up from 283,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.2. About 2.92M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 09/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Cincinnati-made healthy sports drink to appear on Kroger shelves; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 23/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: as grocery wars rage, @Target And @Kroger mull a merger; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benedict Financial Advsrs Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 18,393 shares. Quantbot Techs LP has 2,215 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 6,450 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot has 3,417 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 15,251 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 156,711 are held by North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 356,138 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc has invested 0.54% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Personal Services reported 101 shares stake. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.08% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Winfield Associate holds 0.1% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 3,200 shares. Maryland-based Df Dent & has invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 85 shares.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income (NAD) by 45,372 shares to 4.15M shares, valued at $58.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hospitality Pptys Tr Com Sh Ben Int Reit (NYSE:HPT) by 79,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 814,655 shares, and cut its stake in Bt Group Plc Adr (NYSE:BT).

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 17,300 shares to 202,200 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,400 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

