Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Its Wex (WEX) Position by $606,425 as Shares Rose; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $304,419 as Stock Rose

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 3,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,832 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60 million, up from 67,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $210.24. About 121,600 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – lnfinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,642 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21 million, down from 129,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 827,493 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WEX announces supply chain finance deal – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX Completes Acquisition of Go Fuel Card – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is WEX Inc.’s (NYSE:WEX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX Providing Services to Japanese Travel Group Time Design – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WEX Earnings Ahead Of Forecasts; Guidance Higher – Benzinga” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 16,795 shares to 108,765 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swedbank Ab Adr (SWDBY) by 637,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,585 shares, and cut its stake in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Hospitality REIT Has Significant Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM Growth Properties: Best Among Gaming REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Public Storage: A Recession-Proof SWAN You Can Trust – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Health REIT declares $0.68 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Marijuana REIT Boosted Its Dividend 33%, but Is It a Good Income Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.