Parametric Portfolio Associates Boosted Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding By $4.50 Million; Natco Group (NTG) Sentiment Is 0.97

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc acquired 53,601 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock rose 9.87%. The Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 1.31 million shares with $111.42 million value, up from 1.26 million last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $29.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 964,193 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 11.59% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 21/05/2018 – Con Edison CEO: Smart Meters, Technology and Renewables Will Improve Service to Customers; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.38; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION

Natco Group Inc (NTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 35 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 36 decreased and sold their stock positions in Natco Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 13.64 million shares, down from 15.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Natco Group Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 24 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $867.85 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

The stock increased 1.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 149,012 shares traded. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) has declined 24.99% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.42% the S&P500.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. for 1.13 million shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 426,980 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 546,753 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 0.97% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 125,737 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 38 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $105,664 activity. The insider McAvoy John bought 27 shares worth $2,329. $2,353 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by HOGLUND ROBERT N. $7,615 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D. $4,569 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares were bought by Moore Elizabeth D. On Friday, May 31 the insider OATES JOSEPH P bought $518. Muccilo Robert had bought 26 shares worth $1,978 on Thursday, January 31. Sanchez Robert bought 29 shares worth $2,283.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 217,229 shares to 891,740 valued at $90.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 132,913 shares and now owns 5.51M shares. Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.12% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Creative Planning has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Bartlett And Company Lc holds 0% or 425 shares in its portfolio. 2,800 are held by American Asset Mgmt. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.08% or 351,486 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 862,209 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 6.88M shares or 0.62% of the stock. Caprock Gp accumulated 6,293 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 35,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 9,717 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited accumulated 222,038 shares. Bailard holds 3,225 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 80,339 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Limited holds 6,300 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 589 shares or 0% of the stock.