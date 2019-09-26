Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Trimmed Its Garmin LTD (GRMN) Position; Rafferty Asset Management Has Lowered Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Stake

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stake by 99.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 68,868 shares as Garmin Ltd (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 132 shares with $11,000 value, down from 69,000 last quarter. Garmin Ltd now has $16.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.36. About 615,584 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 — a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) stake by 23.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 8,490 shares as Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 27,758 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 36,248 last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp Del now has $4.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 656,255 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $113.83M for 9.48 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,544 shares to 8,381 valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2. It also upped Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 3,569 shares and now owns 5,371 shares. Ishares Tr (EEM) was raised too.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) stake by 44,707 shares to 49,107 valued at $375,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Bhp Group Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BHP) stake by 209,900 shares and now owns 638,200 shares. Abbott Labs (Call) (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

