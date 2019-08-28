Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Trimmed Its Devon Energy New (Call) (DVN) Stake by $4.10 Million as Shares Declined; Omers Administration Boosted Connecticut Wtr Svc (CTWS) Position by $326,600 as Stock Value Rose

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (Call) (DVN) by 78.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 132,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 169,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 3.27M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (CTWS) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.50% . The institutional investor held 152,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83M, up from 147,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $849.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 24,739 shares traded. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) has risen 8.20% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTWS News: 10/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Inc. Hldrs Elect Directors, Ratify Auditors, Approve Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation; 23/03/2018 – Sen. Murphy: CONNECTICUT DELEGATION ANNOUNCES OVER $88 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDING FOR KEY PROGRAMS TO PROTECT CONNECTICUT WATER; 07/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – RICHARD KNOWLTON WILL CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY’S MAINE OPERATING SUBSIDIARY, MAINE WATER COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Eversource Energy; 04/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE ENERGY SAYS “REITERATES THAT EVERSOURCE’S $63.50 PER SHARE PROPOSAL” FOR CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE “OFFERS A HIGHER PRICE”; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group: See Additional Benefits for Employees and Don’t Foresee Job Losses as It Relates to Merger of Equals With Connecticut Water; 10/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Inc. Shareholders Elect Directors, Ratify Auditors, and Approve Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation; 10/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Raises Dividend to 31.25c; 31/05/2018 – Connecticut Water Service Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with SJW Group to Allow for Solicitation of Alternative Propo; 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says Board Reviewed Eversource Energy Bid

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru owns 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 9,260 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 48,536 shares. Van Den Berg Management I holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 325,917 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 810 shares in its portfolio. Fiera holds 0% or 39,512 shares in its portfolio. California-based Utd Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 56,200 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund stated it has 0.75% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bb&T Corp has invested 0.4% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Nippon Life Americas reported 0.16% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Lockheed Martin Invest Management stated it has 83,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorp And has 0.01% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 539 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust & Tru has 0.21% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 59,767 shares. 2.24M are held by Panagora Asset Management Incorporated. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc accumulated 208,190 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,600 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc (Put) by 99,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Brightcove Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BCOV).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market Recovery, Disney Earnings, Rate Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Great Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “SJW Group Issues Statement about Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority Ruling – Business Wire” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Connecticut Water Service, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTWS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SJW amends merger offer for Connecticut Water to $70/share in cash – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Connecticut Water Service, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.