Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Stake In Jd Com (Put) (JD) Was Raised; American Wtr Wks Co New Com (AWK) Shareholder Archford Capital Strategies Raised Its Holding

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Put) (JD) by 499.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 3.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.16 million, up from 604,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 7.29M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 05/03/2018 MFS Research International Fund Adds Dufry, Exits JD.com; 29/03/2018 – Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com to list overseas apartments; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (AWK) by 585.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 4,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,773 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 1.03 million shares traded or 14.18% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 41.5C, EST. 45.5C; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Is Riding High on Growth in Cloud, Global Operations – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lagarde ECB pick triggers euro-zone share rally as investors seek yield – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Nope, Pinduoduo Isn’t a Bigger E-Commerce Player Than JD.com – The Motley Fool” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Growth Is The Only Question That Should Worry JD.com Stock Investors – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CVX) by 223,600 shares to 47,300 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 380,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,372 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AWWA 2019 American Water Scholarship Presented to University of Colorado at Boulder Doctoral Student Kaitlin Mattos – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Illinois American Water Investing over $1.8 million in City of Farmington Water System – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “California American Water Applies for New Revenue to Fund Infrastructure and Service Improvements – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Jersey American Water Celebrates Completion of $26.2 Million Expansion Project at Oak Glen Water Treatment Plant – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.