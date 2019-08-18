Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Raised Position in Weibo (Put) (WB) by $22.80 Million; Citigroup New (C) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Trimmed Its Position

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 16,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 305,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 322,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.45 million shares traded or 20.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 08/05/2018 – ValueAct move puts Citi in the spotlight; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Weibo Corp (Put) (WB) by 246.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 373,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 525,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.57 million, up from 151,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Weibo Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.86% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 3.20M shares traded or 43.83% up from the average. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 28/05/2018 – Weibo microblogging site deletes posts by embassies, says report; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ft D Wright Foc 5 Etf (FV) by 69,986 shares to 490,107 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icahn Enterprises Lp (NASDAQ:IEP) by 7,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Vngrd Hgh Div Yld Etf (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Lc invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 20,961 were reported by Meridian Inv Counsel. River & Mercantile Asset Llp reported 2.44M shares. Bp Public Limited Co owns 0.58% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 242,000 shares. Motco holds 0.01% or 1,197 shares. Gradient Invests Lc stated it has 123,571 shares. Letko Brosseau & Inc invested 1.99% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Atria Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Pennsylvania-based Girard Partners has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Gladius Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Advsr Asset Management stated it has 62,678 shares. Auxier Asset holds 1.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 79,169 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc reported 23,196 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com holds 0.28% or 103,765 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 4,797 shares to 33 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (Put) (NYSE:EMR) by 41,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,600 shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).