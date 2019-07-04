Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Raised Its Post Hldgs (POST) Stake by $795,155; As Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) Valuation Rose, Essex Investment Management Co Has Upped Stake

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 7598.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 7,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,391 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $809,000, up from 96 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $108.37. About 299,547 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.22B TO $1.25B, EST. $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc (BDSI) by 28.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 100,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 456,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 355,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.61M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.75. About 330,267 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 131.22% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 17/05/2018 – BDSI IN PACT WITH BROADFIN TO RECONSTITUTE BOARD; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Loss $16.2M; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 10/04/2018 – BROADFIN CAPITAL-IF MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION WITH BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL NOT REACHED, RESERVE RIGHTS TO NOMINATE DIRECTOR CANDIDATES; 03/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Confirms Receipt of Notice of Intent to Nominate Directors by Broadfin Capital; 07/03/2018 BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 15; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES REPORTS PRICING OF $50M EQUITY FINANCING; 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences: Cash, Equivalents $21.2M at Dec. 31; 13/04/2018 – Bank Of Montreal Exits Position in BioDelivery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Avalon Advisors Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 34,622 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 336,426 shares. Signature Estate Inv Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Daiwa Grp owns 0.02% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 25,598 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). B T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt owns 13,975 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc reported 517 shares. Cibc Markets invested in 0.02% or 42,189 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.07% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 133,802 shares. Duquesne Family Office holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 204,000 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us reported 153,217 shares. Beck Capital has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. 2,500 shares were sold by BROWN JAY W, worth $240,374 on Thursday, February 7. CALLISON EDWIN H also bought $28,157 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Monday, February 11.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 139,218 shares to 10,882 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call) (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 97,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold BDSI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 44.55 million shares or 37.69% more from 32.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 539,378 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 726,578 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Virtu Fincl Lc has invested 0.02% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) for 234,970 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP invested in 21,385 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stephens Ar owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs owns 35,378 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 529,229 shares. Sei has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). Essex Investment Mngmt Llc reported 456,573 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). 573,638 are held by Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 259,400 shares.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Com (NASDAQ:BECN) by 35,870 shares to 46,044 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,457 shares, and cut its stake in Guardant Health Inc Com.