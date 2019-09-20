Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Position in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) Raised by $39.50 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Lkq (LKQ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Quantum Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 54.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 239,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 679,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.60M, up from 440,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85 million shares traded or 44.42% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: SIGNIFICANT 2019 CONSTRUCTION-EQUIPMENT ORDERS ALREADY; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 301,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 540,272 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.38M, down from 841,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 2.29M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.49 million for 13.70 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $91.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 94,388 shares to 14,612 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 108,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,530 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).