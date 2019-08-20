Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Lifted Position in Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS); Harvey Investment Co Stake In Exxon Mobil (XOM) Was Increased

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 81.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 152,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 339,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.14 million, up from 186,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $200.6. About 1.04M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Della Vigna Says Key Surprise Is Oil Demand (Video); 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 19/03/2018 – Digital Reasoning: Barclays, Square Capital Also Invest, Along With Previous Backers Including Goldman Sachs and Nasdaq; 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% In Apr 7 Wk; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Patel Says Mnuchin to China Gives Markets Relief (Video); 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts euro/dollar forecasts, citing Italian instability; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Expects Slower U.S. Wage Growth Due to Productivity (Video)

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 4.94 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) – Exxon Earnings Surprise To The Upside A Day After Oil Prices Tank – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. R G Niederhoffer accumulated 2,900 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Barr E S And invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Virtu Fincl Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Security Natl has invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Prudential Plc reported 2.24M shares. Stifel Financial stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Liability has 114,955 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Acropolis Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 60,572 were reported by Culbertson A N Company Inc. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.2% or 7.65M shares. Barnett Co Inc holds 2,711 shares. Baltimore stated it has 26,195 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 1.38% or 69,453 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va accumulated 5.21% or 939,402 shares.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 15,368 shares to 38,507 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 7,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,032 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Call) (NYSE:HST) by 479,800 shares to 35,600 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 36,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Put) (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability owns 214,682 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 0.13% or 7,978 shares. Chickasaw Capital accumulated 1,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.38% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 731,095 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement System. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Trust has invested 0.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Clark Estates New York has 53,815 shares. 2,228 were reported by Quantum Cap. New York-based Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 10,319 are held by Stephens Ar. Roundview Limited Company owns 9,819 shares. The Maine-based Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).