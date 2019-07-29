Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Lifted Its Stake in Burlington Stores (Put) (BURL) by $1.79 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Declined, Sterling Capital Management Has Increased by $1.49 Million Its Position

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 5,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,193 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.31 million, up from 197,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $298.88. About 796,451 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (Put) (BURL) by 1150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $181.53. About 498,657 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) by 149,647 shares to 88,765 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,220 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Slowdown Last Quarter? – The Motley Fool” published on May 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Burlington Stores Are Climbing on Thursday – Motley Fool” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. Kingsbury Thomas sold $3.37 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $426,900 was made by MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider Vecchio Jennifer sold $136,646. 4,075 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares with value of $713,906 were sold by Hand Fred.