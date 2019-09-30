Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Increases Position in Texas Instrs (Call) (TXN); First Republic Bank (FRC) Holder Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Declined

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Call) (TXN) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.99M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 5.26 million shares traded or 15.08% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 2.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $337.39 million, down from 5.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $97.57. About 1.16M shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 128,886 shares to 4.63M shares, valued at $709.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) by 22,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.91M for 19.83 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc invested in 2.94% or 175,172 shares. Asset stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 180,300 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 34,585 shares. Van Strum & Towne accumulated 1.01% or 12,400 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii, Hawaii-based fund reported 37,604 shares. Private Wealth Prns Limited has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,792 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0.75% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Segment Wealth Limited Liability holds 1.15% or 49,336 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt Ab reported 2.01 million shares. Montag A And Assoc Incorporated stated it has 19,364 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Culbertson A N Incorporated holds 0.87% or 27,278 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.3% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 219,057 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $91.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 70,526 shares to 46,674 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 488,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,527 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Put) (NYSE:TMUS).