Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Increased Position in Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) as Market Valuation Declined; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Share Price Declined While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Raised Its Holding

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 321,896 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80M, up from 298,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 443,245 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Business Confidence, Economic Conditions Across Western U.S. Are Strong; 29/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 1288.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 79,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 86,003 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $802,000, up from 6,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 425,480 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 04/04/2018 – AMC, Fund Plan 30-40 Cinemas in About 15 Cities Over Next Five Years; 12/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 13, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund’s Development & Investment Entertainment Company Signs Agreement with AMC; 19/03/2018 – AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Board Elects Wanda Film Group President John Zeng as AMC Board of Directors Chairman Reflectin; 04/04/2018 – AMC, SAUDI INVESTMENT FUND ANNOUNCE THEATER PLANS IN STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K; 07/05/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1Q CONSOLIDATED ATTENDANCE 90.9M; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cinda Amc’s A3/P-2 Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motco accumulated 0% or 143 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). British Columbia Investment Management Corp has invested 0.02% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). U S Glob reported 0.23% stake. Cibc World Mkts has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 25,783 shares. Mutual Of America Lc invested in 0.03% or 50,512 shares. Penn Mgmt Communications reported 15,491 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.37% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 114,170 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.02% or 14,870 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 72,222 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.06% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 539,299 shares. Parametric Lc holds 1.12 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsrs has invested 0.27% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $244.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 311,203 shares to 632 shares, valued at $26,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 47,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,763 shares, and cut its stake in United Security Bancshares C (NASDAQ:UBFO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold AMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 45.91 million shares or 1.18% less from 46.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 114 shares. Campbell & Communications Investment Adviser reported 28,106 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Com holds 16,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 54,388 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 16,140 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,127 shares in its portfolio. Huber Cap Limited invested in 281,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). Coatue Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) for 122,255 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC). 33,325 are held by Principal. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 6,385 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 1.08 million shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $91.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 136,924 shares to 676 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (Put) (NYSE:STZ) by 178,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,800 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WYNN).