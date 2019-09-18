Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Increased Its Deere & Co (Put) (DE) Holding; Westport Innovations (WPRT) Sentiment Is 1.04

Westport Innovations Inc (WPRT) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.21, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 28 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 27 reduced and sold stakes in Westport Innovations Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 26.95 million shares, down from 27.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Westport Innovations Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 18 Increased: 11 New Position: 17.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Deere & Co (Put) (DE) stake by 41.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp acquired 182,900 shares as Deere & Co (Put) (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 623,000 shares with $103.24 million value, up from 440,100 last quarter. Deere & Co (Put) now has $51.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $164.17. About 599,116 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WITHOUT ADJUSTMENTS DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE FOR QTR WOULD HAVE BEEN $3.14 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – Deere Plans Price Increases as Costs Gain for Freight, Materials; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 3.42% above currents $164.17 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $15500 target. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of DE in report on Monday, July 1 with “Outperform” rating. UBS downgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Wednesday, July 10 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Friday, June 21 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 17.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 131,886 shares to 20,314 valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 683,500 shares and now owns 795,500 shares. Telaria Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group Inc One Trading LP holds 2,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 12,137 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A New York accumulated 22,149 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors holds 0.06% or 3,387 shares. Gemmer Asset owns 238 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 50,677 shares in its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,631 shares. 705,082 were accumulated by Schroder Mngmt Group Inc. Columbia Asset Mgmt invested 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 4.15M shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 165 shares. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 17,227 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hanlon Invest Inc holds 1,571 shares. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 37,033 shares.

Analysts await Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $388.56 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 105,972 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS. $60.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M

