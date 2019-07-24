Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Increased Its Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Position by $121.54 Million; Stock Value Declined; Brave Asset Management Boosted Its J2 Global (JCOM) Stake by $1.28 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) by 1043.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 741,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 812,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.88 million, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $116.38. About 2.77 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 10/04/2018 – SENSORO SAYS COMPLETED MULTI-MLN DOLLAR SERIES C ROUND OF FINANCING LED BY BAIDU VENTURES, NORTHERN LIGHT VENTURE CAPITAL, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 14,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 69,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $91.03. About 197,321 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41.5C/SHR FROM 40.5C; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.95 TO $6.25, EST. $6.11; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q REV. $280.6M, EST. $272.3M; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.95-Adj EPS $6.25; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,470 shares to 13,195 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,112 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does j2 Global, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JCOM) -7.9% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has j2 Global (JCOM) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JCOM vs. MIME: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “j2 Global to Announce Q2 Earnings Call – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “j2 Global Communications (JCOM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,339 were reported by Pnc Group. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 92,520 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 36 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 238,500 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division holds 4,862 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 46,973 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Regions Finance accumulated 5,322 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 71,755 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). State Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 209,361 shares. Smith Asset LP holds 0.02% or 6,776 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 87,767 shares. Eagle Asset Inc holds 94,911 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 12,292 shares.