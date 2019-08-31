Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Holds Stake in Exxon Mobil (Call) (XOM); Altrinsic Global Advisors Increased Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) as Shares Declined

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 94,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 356,541 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23M, up from 262,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.03M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (XOM) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 87,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.28M, up from 980,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 14,177 shares to 23,423 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C Ww Wide Group A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 4.22 million shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Com owns 151,284 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.97% or 9.59 million shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Financial Inc reported 15,081 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie Sa reported 129,500 shares. James Investment Rech Inc owns 156,820 shares. Regal Invest Advisors Limited Company has 0.67% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Leuthold Group Limited Liability holds 7,425 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 1.21% or 2.87 million shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 0.06% stake. Aull Monroe Invest Mngmt Corporation accumulated 49,493 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement invested in 12,692 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt holds 4,703 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 301,634 shares to 494,080 shares, valued at $26.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 244,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,127 shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.