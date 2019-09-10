Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Holds Position in Aramark (Call) (ARMK); Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shareholder Eaton Vance Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.05 Million

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 101,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 951,322 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.97 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.91. About 2.95 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Aramark (Call) (ARMK) by 118.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 95,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Aramark (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 723,015 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 06/03/2018 Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW BOOSTED FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (Put) (NYSE:KMB) by 17,600 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (NYSE:UNP) by 427,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,400 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Call) (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Harbor Yard Amphitheater Selects Aramark as the Food and Beverage Provider – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Aramark, Chevron, Deere, Exxon, Hecla, Occidental, Urban Outfitters, Whiting and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DRYS, SINA among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Vendingmarketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Aramark Gears Up For 2019 Back-to-School Season On College Campuses Across the Nation – VendingMarketWatch” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

