Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Upped By $801,000 Its Newell Brands (Put) (NWL) Position; Raytheon Company (RTN) Shorts Up By 10.49%

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Newell Brands Inc (Put) (NWL) stake by 295.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newell Brands Inc (Put) now has $6.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 1.59M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending.

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) had an increase of 10.49% in short interest. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $178.69. About 679,384 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending.

Among 7 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Newell Brands has $24 highest and $15 lowest target. $18.71’s average target is 18.12% above currents $15.84 stock price. Newell Brands had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Citigroup. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NWL in report on Monday, August 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Newell Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga" on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Q2 Earnings Outlook For Newell Rubbermaid – Benzinga" published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Newell's Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha" on July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire" on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Defense Stock Due to Break Out – Yahoo Finance" published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha" on August 04, 2019.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.77 billion. It operates through five divisions: Integrated Defense Systems ; Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. It has a 16.46 P/E ratio. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems.