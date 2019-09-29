Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Trimmed Its Ally Finl (Put) (ALLY) Stake; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering Group has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 2.82% above currents $90.69 stock price. Jacobs Engineering Group had 8 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10000 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of JEC in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Tuesday, July 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9000 target. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Bank of America. See Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Ally Finl Inc (Put) (ALLY) stake by 64.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 170,600 shares as Ally Finl Inc (Put) (ALLY)’s stock rose 10.70%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 92,800 shares with $2.88M value, down from 263,400 last quarter. Ally Finl Inc (Put) now has $13.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 2.68 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING

Among 5 analysts covering Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ally Financial has $4400 highest and $32 lowest target. $37.80’s average target is 12.67% above currents $33.55 stock price. Ally Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ALLY in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Monday, September 9 to “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of ALLY in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) stake by 19,466 shares to 25,266 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Intuit (Put) (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 41,200 shares and now owns 81,800 shares. Pfizer Inc (Put) (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.69 million for 8.65 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

