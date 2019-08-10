Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Trimmed Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $8.97 Million as Stock Declined; Whittier Trust Co Increased Its Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Stake by $1.22 Million

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 7,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 80,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, up from 72,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 81.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 37,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 8,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 45,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW)

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Appoints Two New Members to Board of Directors… – PRNewswire” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Costco, Dollar General, Palo Alto Networks, Uber and More Top Earnings Due This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Tesla’s Musk Reassures, and Veeva’s Victory Sours – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.03 million for 199.25 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 111,359 shares to 111,559 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cit Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:CIT) by 36,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability holds 0.76% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 28,523 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regal Advisors Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,023 shares. 3,870 were reported by Advisory Ser Limited Liability Corporation. The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Navellier & Associate stated it has 3,546 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 45,977 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 57,860 shares. 17,131 were reported by Utah Retirement. California-based Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.66% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cookson Peirce And reported 1,360 shares. Nordea Inv Management invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Park Avenue Secs Lc reported 1,280 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 1.77 million shares. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 7,984 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Lehman Aggregate Bonds (AGG) by 56,767 shares to 135,150 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Hldgs Inc Com (ZMH) by 7,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,114 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce -1.5% as analysts see Q1 softness – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. Harris Parker sold $1.03M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. Shares for $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was made by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of stock.