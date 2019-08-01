Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Raised Its Sage Therapeutics (Call) (SAGE) Holding by $11.21 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Biogen (BIIB) Shares Rose While Sabby Management Cut Its Holding by $28.08 Million

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 94.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 125,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $243.14. About 677,229 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Call) (SAGE) by 940% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 70,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.1. About 128,306 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – Sage Communications Wins Multiple Gold and Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Nonprofit and Government Clients; 14/05/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Announces Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is on Schedule to Welcome Residents this; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Rolling Mid-Term Guidance Remains for 10% Organic Revenue Growth; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Rev GBP899M; 28/05/2018 – Sage Gold Closes Initial Tranche of Private Placement; 08/03/2018 – Blue Sage Capital: 2017 in Review; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage Intacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco holds 0.29% or 430,570 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,485 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group invested in 4,291 shares. Sivik Global Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,000 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Ra Cap Mgmt Lc reported 384,001 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.58% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 56,039 were accumulated by Sei Investments Comm. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 1,626 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 22,845 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.67 million shares. 9,115 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Blair William And Il owns 1,638 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artal Gru holds 0.81% or 125,000 shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 169,676 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 94,201 shares to 3,299 shares, valued at $107,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 273,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,674 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.44 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 825 were accumulated by Ent. 30,000 are held by Sphera Funds Ltd. Birchview Limited Partnership reported 2,500 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Kiltearn Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 250,400 shares. Shufro Rose Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,500 shares. Endowment Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oracle Mgmt reported 6,368 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 26,305 shares. Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Ltd has invested 0.46% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tudor Corp Et Al invested in 0.39% or 40,311 shares. 1,044 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated. 73,544 are held by British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp. Wesbanco Bank Inc reported 3,484 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vigilant Limited Liability holds 39,386 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.2% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 EPS, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.70 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.