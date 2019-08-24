Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Raised Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Holding by $541,824; Stock Rose; Epr Properties (EPR) Share Value Declined While New York State Teachers Retirement System Cut Its Stake

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 272% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 6,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 8,928 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.93 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 5,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 126,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75 million, down from 132,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 462,490 shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21,800 shares to 684,514 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

