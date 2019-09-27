Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lowered Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Holding; SOITEC BERNIN ORDINARY SHARES (SLOIF) Shorts Lowered By 9.29%

SOITEC BERNIN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) had a decrease of 9.29% in short interest. SLOIF’s SI was 174,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.29% from 192,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1748 days are for SOITEC BERNIN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)’s short sellers to cover SLOIF’s short positions. It closed at $102 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) stake by 50.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 132,800 shares as Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 131,600 shares with $843,000 value, down from 264,400 last quarter. Transocean Ltd (Put) now has $2.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $4.555. About 14.89M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (Put) (NYSE:WTW) stake by 126,900 shares to 133,200 valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Zscaler Inc (Put) stake by 74,761 shares and now owns 74,800 shares. United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Transocean has $900 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 64.65% above currents $4.555 stock price. Transocean had 6 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of RIG in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $700 target in Monday, September 23 report.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.