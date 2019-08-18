Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lowered Stake in Sysco (Call) (SYY) as Shares Declined; Hexcel New (HXL) Shareholder Fiduciary Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (Call) (SYY) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 79,400 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, down from 103,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Sysco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 6.75M shares traded or 153.95% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 25,486 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 30,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 647,194 shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Sales $2.10B-$2.20B; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N – FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Ltd Liability Co has 9,600 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Natixis reported 1.64M shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy Assocs, a Arizona-based fund reported 33,311 shares. Boston Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 4,283 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 92,490 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Ins Commerce has invested 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 2.92M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 219,049 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Com holds 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 189 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.22% or 46,405 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.13% or 498,958 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc reported 0.3% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 33,398 shares to 125,298 shares, valued at $13.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT).

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 21,306 shares to 78,294 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 10,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del Com (NYSE:F).